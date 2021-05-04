Visit Ixtapa for Cinco de Mayo

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

If you are looking for the right place to spend this upcoming Cinco de Mayo, look no further than Ixtapa Fine Mexican Cuisine. The Overland Park restaurant's patio is perfect to celebrate the day's festivities. The restaurant is known for serving authentic Mexican food and their amazing customer service. You wont find any Tex Mex or yellow cheese here, just great, flavorful food. Stop in today!