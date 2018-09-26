Fact or Fiction? Busting myths about flu shots

Sunflower Health Plan is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Live and is responsible for this content.

It is flu shot season, and while you may be thinking about skipping the shot this year, think again. Dr. Katherine Friedebach, Chief Medical Director at Sunflower Health Plan, busts flu shot myths and reminds us all why they’re so important for our health.

Sunflower Health Plan is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Live and is responsible for this content.