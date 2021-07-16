Markle developing animated series for Netflix

The Duchess of Sussex is developing an animated series for Netflix called "Pearl."

According to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's production company Archewell, the show is about "a young girl’s heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history."

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," The Duchess of Sussex said in a news release. "I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Markle will serve as an executive producer alongside David Furnish, who is married to pop icon Elton John.