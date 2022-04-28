Olivia Wilde reportedly served legal docs during CinemaCon

Actor Olivia Wilde gave a presentation at CinemaCon when she was reportedly served child custody documents.

On Tuesday, while on stage getting ready to introduce the trailer for her new film “Don’t Worry Darling,” which she directed, a photographer for the Associated Press snapped pictures of Wilde being handed a manila envelope.

As one of the photos shows, the envelope has “personal and confidential” marked on the front.

Chris Pizzello/AP Olivia Wilde, director of the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling," looks into an envelope handed to her onstage during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

According to Deadline and Variety, someone in the front of the stage handed her the envelope, which initially some people in attendance thought contained an unsolicited script.

But it reportedly contained legal documents regarding her two children with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis, Deadline and People reported.

After briefly looking at the paperwork, Wilde continued her presentation about the movie.

A source close to Sudeikis told NBC News that he “had no prior knowledge” that she would be served the paperwork that way.

Sudeikis and Wilde were together nine years before they broke up in November 2020.