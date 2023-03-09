Fans excited about Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship returning to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From the lights, to the sights and sounds, fans say they wouldn’t want to experience the Big 12 Men's Basketball Champioship anywhere else but in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I’m a Big 12 fan. I love college basketball, it’s March, we're here,” Matt Mitchell said.

Fans of all ages say they're excited the games have begun.

“It’s pretty cool because of all the basketball," Kalen Mason said. "It’s the Big 12, so basically, it’s going to be cool, it's going to be fun."

John Stork said he enjoys seeing fans from different teams come together for the tournament.

“The different crowds come in — Texas, Baylor, Iowa State, it’s awesome seeing them all come here,” Stork said.

Fans say the experience is not only inside the T-Mobile Center, but it lives outside in the heart of downtown KCMO.

“The convenience, how it’s walking distance — it's phenomenal," Mitchell said.

Fan says they are excited that Kansas City gets to host this slam dunk opportunity

“What they’ve done with Power and Light is incredible, remembering what it was like a multitude of years ago,” Jessica Davis said.

Fans say even after 23 years, Kansas City is among the best places to watch the tournament.

"I wasn't a huge fan when they moved to Dallas, but now they renovated what was once Sprint Center," Mitchell said. "Now T- Mobile, I love that it’s here."

