Millennials are good at saving. But investing? Not so much

A number of new studies indicate millennials are generally doing a great job stashing money for the future. But some of those studies also show that they’re wary about investing those savings in the stock market.
This could hurt them in the long run. Investing in the stock market is a powerful way to grow your money for your long-term goals — more on that below. But first, the good news.
Although organizations vary in how they define the millennial generation, it broadly encompasses those born in the 1980s and 1990s. Looking at several studies paints a picture of their general habits:
Now the bad news:
It’s no surprise that investors who came of age during the 2008-09 financial crisis would hesitate to embrace the stock market — the S&P 500 lost about 57% of its value between October 2007 and March 2009, when the oldest millennials were in their late 20s.
The problem is, some millennials may be putting their retirement security at risk by shying away from stocks now. Consider that the S&P 500 averaged a 7.92% return from January 2007 through December 2017, adjusted for inflation and with dividends reinvested — and that time period includes the financial crisis. By comparison, the average annual return for money market bank accounts hasn’t topped 0.3% in the past eight years.
Of course, it’s difficult to generalize across a generation that includes about 71 million people (that figure is according to Pew Research Center, which defines millennials as those born from 1981 to 1996). Plenty of millennials are making smart financial decisions, says Meir Statman, professor of finance at Santa Clara University and author of “Finance for Normal People.”
“On the one hand, you have really great awareness on the part of millennials of the need to save for retirement,” Statman says. But, he adds, many people “are still scarred by the financial crisis.”
For people nervous about investing, the key is to put stock-market risk in perspective, Statman says.
“The risk of the stock market is not the biggest risk in life,” Statman says. Every time you make a decision — whether it’s your career choice, whom you’re going to marry, where you’re going to live — that decision entails risk, he says. Maybe your chosen profession will become obsolete, or you’ll choose a partner who isn’t right for you.
“Taking risk is not a luxury; it’s a necessity,” Statman says. “If you look at risk in the overall context of life, you see that we take risk not because we like risk, but because we have aspirations. Aspirations are the engine, the driver of the train, and risk is really one of the cars of the train.”
Others agree that millennials shouldn’t necessarily run from stock-market risk. “Millennials have to be smart about risk. But they also have to be comfortable with the idea of some risk, at least in the short-term,” says Jason Kirsch, a certified financial planner, founder of investment advisory Grow, and author of “The Millennial Advantage: How Millennials Can (and Must) Be the Next Great Generation of Investors.”
For those ready to try investing, there are easy ways to get started. Some simple retirement portfolios you can build on your own. And there are robo-advisors who do the work of investment choice and management for you, for a relatively modest fee. (Read whether a robo-advisor is right for you.)
This article was written by NerdWallet and was originally published by Forbes.
