Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

PHOTOS: Chiefs Kingdom turns out for Chiefs Champions Victory Parade

Chiefs Kingdom turned out en mass for a Chiefs Champions Victory Parade and love story on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

friendshipbracelets.jpeg Photo by: Caroline Hogan/KSHB 41 chiefsdog.jpeg Photo by: Caroline Hogan/KSHB 41 2024 Chiefs Parade All Ages.jpg Photo by: Chase Lucas/KSHB valentinesdaysignchiefsparade.jpeg Photo by: Aaron Ladd/KSHB 41 2024 Chiefs Parade Couple.jpeg Photo by: Daniela Leon/KSHB Katrina and Glenn.jpeg Photo by: Daniela Leon/KSHB Early morning Chiefs fans at parade route Chiefs fans arrived to the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade route before 5 a.m.Photo by: KSHB 41 News kclovestory.jpeg Photo by: Daniela Leon/KSHB 41 2024 Chiefs Parade Rollin' with Mahomes.jpg Photo by: Chase Lucas/KSHB braceletcaroline.jpeg TNT (Taylor & Travis)Photo by: Caroline Hogan/KSHB 41 paradepatrol.jpeg Photo by: McKenzie Nelson/KSHB 41 2024 Parade Jack on Couch.jpeg The Beckers and Laurines are in the love seat along the parade route! They say the love between Taylor and Travis is “inspirational”: “This is like old Hollywood romance that you used to hear about. It’s a beautiful thing to see something inspirational.”Photo by: Jack Anstine/KSHB

PHOTOS: Chiefs Kingdom turns out for Chiefs Champions Victory Parade

close-gallery
  • friendshipbracelets.jpeg
  • chiefsdog.jpeg
  • 2024 Chiefs Parade All Ages.jpg
  • valentinesdaysignchiefsparade.jpeg
  • 2024 Chiefs Parade Couple.jpeg
  • Katrina and Glenn.jpeg
  • Early morning Chiefs fans at parade route
  • kclovestory.jpeg
  • 2024 Chiefs Parade Rollin' with Mahomes.jpg
  • braceletcaroline.jpeg
  • paradepatrol.jpeg
  • 2024 Parade Jack on Couch.jpeg

Share

Caroline Hogan/KSHB 41
Caroline Hogan/KSHB 41
Chase Lucas/KSHB
Aaron Ladd/KSHB 41
Daniela Leon/KSHB
Daniela Leon/KSHB
Chiefs fans arrived to the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade route before 5 a.m.KSHB 41 News
Daniela Leon/KSHB 41
Chase Lucas/KSHB
TNT (Taylor & Travis)Caroline Hogan/KSHB 41
McKenzie Nelson/KSHB 41
The Beckers and Laurines are in the love seat along the parade route! They say the love between Taylor and Travis is “inspirational”: “This is like old Hollywood romance that you used to hear about. It’s a beautiful thing to see something inspirational.”Jack Anstine/KSHB
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next