How to watch ‘Barbie’ at home starting next week

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you didn’t catch the “Barbie” movie in the theaters this summer, you can see it on TV at home starting this month. And why not check out what all the fuss is about? After all, the movie did break $1 billion at the box office, and its director, Greta Gerwig, did make history by having the biggest opening weekend of any female director.

You’ll be able to stream “Barbie” starting on Sept. 12 through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Google Play. It’s $29.99 to buy and $24.99 to rent. You’ll also be able to stream it on Vudu, though those details haven’t been released yet. And you can preorder the movie now.

If you’re a subscriber of the streaming service Max, you’ll also get to stream Barbie — but later in the fall. “We really believe in the motion picture window — let it play out,” Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslav told Deadline. “When it goes on Max, it will have a good impact in the fall.”

In August, Gerwig announced that “Barbie” is also coming to IMAX theaters for a one-week engagement starting Sept. 22. Those screenings will also include new post-credits footage. (Maybe we’ll get more scenes with pregnant Midge? One can only dream …).

MORE: Vintage Barbies that are fetching hundreds (and thousands) of dollars right now

“The worldwide enthusiasm for Barbie has been overwhelming, humbling, and deeply moving,” Gerwig said in a statement. “So many Barbie fans went on this journey with us, and we can’t thank them enough for supporting the film and sharing their Barbie experience in theaters, across social media, and out in the world. We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all.”

And if you happen to be traveling in the months ahead, you may simply catch it during your flight. It’s also coming to airplanes this fall!

MORE: New ‘Barbie’ video reveals behind-the-scenes look at ‘I’m Just Ken’

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.