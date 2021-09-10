Jennifer Love Hewitt Welcomes Her Third Child

Jennifer Love Hewitt and her family are now officially a “Party of Five!” Hewitt, who is married to actor Brian Hallisay, just took to social media to share the exciting news of her son’s birth.

The new baby boy, Aidan James, has two older siblings, Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 6. So it seems it’s “A” for alliteration in the Hewitt and Hallisay household. Aidan’s big sister and brother even decorated Mom’s belly before she went off to the hospital. Hewitt posted a picture of her pregnant belly with the words “almost cooked” and “it’s a boy” adorning her adorable bump.

She wrote: “Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit. ‘It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.’ It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting.”

Eagle-eyed fans of Hewitt were quick to point out that her newborn’s name is the same as Hewitt’s son in her role as the medium Melinda on “Ghost Whisperer.” However, according to IMDb, it does appear that Melinda spelled her son’s name “Aiden,” and the new baby boy is “Aidan,” so it’s not an exact match. Still, it’s quite the coincidence!

As for having a third baby, Hewitt has said that she didn’t have any definite plans about adding to their family. So, when she found out she was pregnant, it was a lovely surprise.

“We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn’t think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment,” the 42-year-old star told People in May. “I feel like we’ve been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human.”

Congrats to the happy family!

