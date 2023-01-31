Kansas City businesses ensure Chiefs fans are dressed to the nines in new AFC Championship gear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is still celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win, and many people are looking to get decked out in some gear.

On Sunday night, Rally House and Academy opened its doors across the Kansas City area to start selling AFC Championship gear.

However, there are a few local businesses who didn’t drop the ball and worked to deliver new designs to Kansas City after the big win.

“You know typically with retail, the first quarter of every year is always kind of tough," said Vu Radley, co-owner of Made Mobb. "So when the Chiefs do well — the city does well."

At the drop of a hat, staff at Made Mobb in KCMO rolled up their sleeves and got to work.

“Our team is so good at coming up with these classic one liners and quotes,” Radley said. “That was the very end of the game when Travis Kelce came up with that great line. We were here at the shop, so as soon as he said that, I was ready to make things active.”

Made Mobb made new gear which included a line made by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce towards the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I got right on it after the game and we put together the Burrowhead shirts as well as the stuff we already had on deck to launch for conference champs,” Radley said.

Love Letters, another business cranking out Chiefs gear in Liberty, is also making sure fans are dressed to the nine.

“So we had our samples made and our pictures taken. We had an email ready and a text ready," said LeAnne Curce, with Love Letters. "So that when they won, they could hit the ground running and release our new shirts."

Cruce says she and her team were ready to deliver for fans, just as the Chiefs delivered for the kingdom. She and her husband were there to witness it all.

“My husband and I were actually at the game, so we had to have back up plans incase we didn’t have cell phone service,” Cruce said. “So we had to get the email out to get everything rolling so when the time came, we had to be ready to roll and we were.”

Although the job isn’t easy, these small businesses are cut from the same cloth.

“We have to think outside of the box and sometimes we come up with some really awesome things because of that,” Cruce said.

Radley co-signed that sentiment.

“I think that’s what’s great about letting small businesses be creative," he said. "We can come in and do hilarious and fun stuff, and we can drop stuff that the license companies don’t drop."

Now, both Made Mobb and Love Letter are hoping to finish the job and deliver Super Bowl gear for Chiefs fans.

“We have a special one that we will release when they win in a couple of weeks,” Cruce said. “So we are constantly thinking, constantly trying and thankfully the Chiefs have given us a lot to celebrate.”

