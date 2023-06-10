KANSAS CITY, MO. — KC Pride organizers say this year's event is 40% larger than past celebrations with dozens of places to eat, enjoy music and be together.

“We have headliners, national headliners, hitting the stage,” said Star Palmer, KC Pride organizer. “We have an air conditioned education tent, we have the health department as well as KC Care doing some testing and vaccinations.”

Palmer says a larger event means more security.

Organizers have 50% more officers from the Kansas City Police Department and local security guards at Theis Park.

“It looks like it's getting bigger every year, but that’s good. We want it to grow,” said Ida Edmisten, a KCMO resident.

Max Studna says KC Pride shows the support of the community event when things don't go as planned.

“To be visible, it’s very important, especially now. It’s a very tumultuous time for queer people, we are here, we exist we will support you,” said Kris Bryant, a local author.

Organizers say success looks like people of all ages having a good time at KC Pride 2023.

“I’m happy to be here and hold space for celebration and joy alongside the grief and rage we feel this year in light of anti-LGBTQ legislation in both Kansas and Missouri,” said Emily High, KC Center for Inclusion. “It’s weighing heavily on us this year it’s kind of a scary time. But we deserve to be here, we aren’t going anywhere.”