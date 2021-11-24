Krispy Kreme Introduces ‘Let It Snow’ Doughnuts For The Holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The holidays officially arrive at Krispy Kreme the day after Thanksgiving with three new seasonal doughnuts.

This year’s doughnuts are less outright holiday-inspired and more winter wonderland-themed. They include Poppy Penguin, Snowman Smile and Snowy Sprinkle. All three doughnuts hit menus nationwide beginning Nov. 26 (Black Friday) for a limited time.

The Poppy Penguin Doughnut is filled with original Kreme, then dipped in icing and blue sanding sugar, decorated with Kreme and includes a penguin fondant piece. âThe Snowman Smile Doughnut is an original glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and decorated like a snowman with icing and a fondant piece, while the Snowy Sprinkle Doughnut is an original glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and topped with a snowflake sprinkle blend.

You’ll also find the Santa Belly Doughnut, which was new in 2019, on the menu once again. The doughnut is filled with Chocolate Kreme, dipped in red icing and decorated like Santa Claus himself with icing and a belt fondant piece.

If you’d rather have a simpler-looking treat, Krispy Kreme’s popular Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut will also be returning. An Original Glazed doughnut, it is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with holiday sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme has also announced two new holiday deals, starting with some free goodies on Black Friday. Before you head out to shop, head to Krispy Kreme first and you’ll get a free original glazed doughnut and free small brewed coffee, no purchase necessary. The deal is good only on Black Friday, Nov. 26, both in-shop and via drive-thru.

If you miss the freebie deal, you can instead partake in the doughnut shop’s “Day of the Dozens” on Dec. 12. You’ll be able to purchase an original glazed dozen for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen, including either your favorite doughnuts or ones from the new Snow Day collection.

Krispy Kreme also has a few seasonal coffees. But if you don’t have a location near you, you can find winter-themed drinks at both Dunkin’ and Starbucks. Starbucks naturally also has a few sweet treats of their own including a new Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie.

Which new doughnut from Krispy Kreme will you be trying first?

