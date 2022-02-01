Krispy Kreme’s New Valentine’s Day Doughnuts Are Adorable

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

What better way is there to say “I love you” than with a box of doughnuts?

Krispy Kreme is kicking off the season of St. Valentine with a brand-new collection of doughnuts to help you “sprinkle a little love.” Available now for a limited time, Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day Collection features four new heart-shaped doughnuts that come in a custom dozen box with two perforated, pop-out valentines, so they are ready to give to your special someone.

The four doughnuts include Beary Best, Bee Mine, Cookie to My Kreme and My Batter Half. While the Berry Best doughnut is simply a doughnut dipped in chocolate, covered in chocolate sprinkles and made to look like a teddy bear, the other three all have a filling.

The Bee Mine doughnut has strawberries and Kreme filling and is decorated with red and pink icing and a bee sugar piece, while the Cookie to My Kreme doughnut is filled with cookies and Kreme, dipped in white icing, decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle and topped with a confetti heart sprinkle blend. Lastly, the My Batter Half doughnut is filled with cake batter, dipped in pink icing and decorated with heart sprinkles.

The Valentine’s Day collection is available for pick-up or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

More Valentine’s Day Treats

If you’re looking for some other sweet treats this Valentine’s Day, Dairy Queen has announced that its Red Velvet Cake Blizzard will be returning for the month. The dessert combines DQ’s vanilla soft serve ice cream with red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese icing.

You’ll also find a handful of new Valentine’s Day candies on grocery store shelves, like Blossom-top Miniature Reese’s Cups and Reese’s White Hearts, which are peanut butter hearts covered in white creme. The miniature cups, meanwhile, have a layer of light pink creme and are wrapped in flowery silver and purple foils.

After this V-Day is over, you might need to set a special date with your dentist.

