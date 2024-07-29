These restaurants are offering deals for National Chicken Wing Day

Monday is National Chicken Wing Day and many restaurants throughout the U.S. are offering specials to entice customers.

There is also good news for those intending to make their own wings: According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the price for a pound of bone-in wings is $7.43, a 12-cent drop from a year ago. Boneless wings are $5.49 per pound, a $1.84 drop from a year ago.

According to the National Chicken Council, the concept of deep frying chicken wings has long been part of Southern cuisine, but the modern "Buffalo" wing was not invented until 1964. That's when the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, began putting hot sauce on leftover chicken wings.

RELATED STORY | Mark your calendars for back-to-school tax-free shopping days in these states

The wings became an instant hit and other restaurants in Buffalo began serving similar dishes.

Buffalo Mayor Stan Makowski declared July 29, 1977, Wing Day in the city.

Thirty-seven years later, we can celebrate the day by enjoying free or discounted wings at the following joints:

Applebees: Buy one order of wings online and get an order for free using code WINGDAY24

Buffalo Wild Wings: Six free wings using code WINGDAY with a $10 purchase

Popeyes: Buy any six-piece bone-in or boneless wings a la carte or in a combo and get a six-piece order of wings for $1

Wings and Rings: The chain is offering 40% off orders of bone-in and boneless wings

Wingstop: Get five free wings using code FREEWINGS

Also, be sure to check your favorite local spot as many locally owned restaurants will have deals commemorating the day.