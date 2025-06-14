How to watch: US Army's 250th Birthday Celebration parade and fireworks

More than 6,700 soldiers will participate in the largest showcase of the U.S. military in years for the 250th birthday of the Army. A parade in Washington, D.C., will get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET and conclude with fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Scripps News will begin its live coverage at 5 p.m. ET. Be sure to refresh this page to watch live.

You can also tune into Scripps News on streaming platforms, such as Pluto, Roku and YouTube.

Tonight's celebration will include Army equipment, flyovers and a parachute demonstration by the Golden Knights. The events will also have a concert and an enlistment and reenlistment ceremony.

The affair has not been without controversy. The cost of the parade is expected to reach $45 million. The events also fall on the birthday of President Donald Trump, who will be in attendance.

There is also a chance for thunderstorms Saturday evening, although officials have said the festivities will be held rain or shine.