Gender pay gap widens again; Black wages decline, Census finds

The median wages of Black Americans declined in 2024, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The report compared 2024 to the previous year and found Black Americans’ wages fell an average of 3.3%. Asian and Hispanic households, however, saw income increases of more than 5% during the same period.

The median household income for White Americans showed no significant change from 2023 levels.

In 2024, the median Black household had an income of $56,290. For White households, that amount was $92,530. The typical Asian household earned $120,900, while Hispanic households had a median income of $70,950.

The Census data also showed income disparities between men and women. Median earnings for men rose 3.7% in 2024, while women’s earnings showed no statistically significant change. 2024 marked the second straight year that the female-to-male earnings ratio fell. Women made 80.9 cents for every dollar a man made in 2024.

Overall, household incomes increased by 1.8% in 2024 compared to a year earlier. The median household income was $83,730 in 2024.

The U.S. poverty rate fell from 11% in 2023 to 10.6% in 2024. A family of four earning less than $32,130 was considered impoverished.