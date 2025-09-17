Traffic deaths drop 8% in first half of 2025 despite more travel, federal data shows

Traffic fatalities across the United States fell by more than 8% in the first half of 2025, even as Americans drove more miles than the previous year, according to new federal data.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released early estimates Tuesday showing just over 17,000 people died in car accidents between January and June 2025. That represents a significant decrease from the more than 18,600 deaths recorded during the same period in 2024.

The decline is particularly notable because it occurred despite an increase in the number of miles traveled on U.S. roadways this year, suggesting that roads may be becoming safer on a per-mile basis.

Additionally, 38 states, along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, are projected to have experienced decreases in traffic deaths, the NHTSA said. There are 11 states that are projected to have an increase.

RELATED STORY | Report reveals best, worst cities to drive in the US

The data provides an early glimpse into traffic safety trends for 2025, though NHTSA typically releases more comprehensive annual statistics later in the year. The agency tracks traffic fatalities as part of its ongoing efforts to improve road safety nationwide.

Traffic deaths have been a persistent public safety concern, with tens of thousands of Americans losing their lives in vehicle crashes each year. The preliminary data suggests potential progress in reducing these preventable deaths.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.