Head Out To Your Garden To Try This Lemonade Recipe With Fresh Lilac

You know spring is in full swing when you catch the scent of lilacs in the air. The lilac bushes in my front yard still have a long way to go before we get there, but when they do, I’m going to give this lilac lemonade a try.

Yep, that’s right — you can use your very own lilacs to make this lovely libation. They’re edible! Just make sure they haven’t been sprayed with any pesticides or other chemicals before you indulge. (Watch out for bugs, too!)

It’s possible to make without a recipe, but blogger Ellen Christian at Confessions of an Overworked Mom shared her take on the drink for those of us who need a little guidance.

You could simply add lilacs to store-bought lemonade or lemonade made from a mix. But Christian insists, and she’s right, that homemade lemonade is the best choice.

Facebook user Rob Handel apparently agrees, as they posted a beautiful photo of a pitcher of lilac lemonade in 2020, along with some tips on making the refreshing garden-inspired drink.

You’ll start by juicing a grip of lemons, of course. In her post, Christian estimates you’ll need seven to 10 lemons total, though it depends on the size of the lemon. You’re aiming for about 1.5 cups of lemon juice, plus some slices for garnish.

Be sure to strain out any seeds and pulp, then refrigerate. At this time, grab a couple lilac sprigs, rinse well and then let them soak in cold water for at least 2 hours. You can let them go overnight if needed.

Next, make simple syrup to sweeten the lemonade. It’s called “simple” for a reason: Pour sugar and water into a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Stir frequently until the sugar melts into the water and is well combined. Refrigerate to cool, and it’s done.

Now let’s put it all together!

Grab a big, glass pitcher like the one in the Facebook post above — you’re going to want to show this off. Slice up a lemon into circles and throw them in the pitcher, then add the syrup, lemon juice and lilac blossoms.

Finally, pour cups of cold, fresh water into the pitcher and give it a good stir. It’s so pretty! And refreshing to boot. If friends are gathering, you could probably add a smidge of vodka to liven things up, too.

Click here for the full recipe. Invite me over when you make it!

