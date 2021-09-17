McDonald’s Releasing 50 Different Happy Meal Toys For Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

On Oct. 1, Walt Disney World Resort will kick off “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” which will consist of 18 months of festivities in honor of the resort’s 50th anniversary. But Disney fans can get in on the anniversary celebration right now by visiting their local McDonald’s, as the fast-food chain is releasing 50 unique Happy Meal toys, each one featuring a different beloved Disney character.

Each toy comes on a base displaying one of the four Walt Disney World theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — with a backdrop that shifts from day to night as you move it around.

Eight of the characters — Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Chip and Dale — will be dressed in their celebratory “EARidescent” costumes created just for the 50th anniversary celebration.

Disney/McDonald's

The 42 other collectibles include many of the classic Disney characters that fans have fallen in love with over the years, such as Flounder, R2-D2, Tinker Bell, Piglet, Lumiere, Dory, Simba, Groot, Olaf, Dumbo and more.

Every Happy Meal comes in a special box featuring Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle decorated with sparkling embellishments and shimmering nighttime lighting.

Each night during the 50th anniversary celebration, Cinderella Castle and three other iconic park destinations — the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Spaceship Earth at Epcot and the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Hollywood Studios — will be transformed into “Beacons of Magic” with the help of projections and special lighting effects.

Disney/McDonald's

Want to hear something even more magical? From Sept. 25 through Oct. 1, McDonald’s customers who purchase a Happy Meal via McDonald’s digital app will be automatically entered to win one of 25 vacations for four to Walt Disney World Resort during the 50th anniversary.

Games, coloring and activity sheets themed to the Disney World 50th anniversary celebration are also available on the McDonald’s app and at happymeal.com.

Which Happy Meal toys are you most excited about? Will you try to collect all 50?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.