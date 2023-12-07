More than 1,000 shows may soon be deleted from your gaming console

Sony announced it is removing over 1,000 television shows from PlayStation user libraries, even if they had been purchased.

The company, which owns PlayStation gaming consoles, posted a legal update notice Monday saying it was removing all Discovery content as of Dec. 31, 2023 due to licensing issues.

"Due to our content licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library," the notice said. "We sincerely thank you for your continued support."

Some of the content being removed includes hit shows like "Deadliest Catch," "MythBusters," "Cake Boss," and "American Chopper." You can see the full list here, which was provided by Sony.

The move raises concerns about what it means to "own" digital media. The company did not note whether users would be refunded for any content they purchased through the PlayStation store.

The company's terms of service states that all content is "licensed on a nonexclusive and revocable basis." If the license is removed, then so are users' ownership rights.

This isn't the first time Sony has pulled content from the PlayStation Store either, even after users purchased it. Last year, PlayStation also removed films and TV shows from StudioCanal over what the company said was "evolving licensing agreements with its content providers."

