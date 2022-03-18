New Doritos Dip Comes In Cool Ranch Jalapeño And Spicy Nacho Flavors

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Just one month after Dorito’s nacho cheese seasoning showed up on popcorn at Sam’s Club, Frito-Lay is turning the beloved snack flavor into a new treat: cheese dip!

While the brand hasn’t officially announced the dips just yet, they are showing up on store websites so they should be hitting shelves soon. You’ll find a Cool Ranch Jalapeño flavor currently on Kroger’s website and Spicy Nacho is listed on Instacart. Because Frito-Lay has not officially launched the dips, we don’t have much information beyond that it appears they will be available in stores at some point.

It looks like the 10-ounce dips are meant to be heated, as the label gives microwave instructions. It’s probably safe to think of them as more like queso than the type of dip you use for potato chips. That doesn’t mean, of course, that you can’t eat the dip with potato chips, but tortilla chips or even Doritos if you want more flavor might also be good options.

While you wait for these dips to hit stores, there are a few recipes online for dips meant to pair with Doritos — like this one from Moms Need to Know that calls for cream cheese, sour cream, green chilis and bacon bits.

Doritos also has nacho cheese dip that comes in a jar, but this product appears to originate in the U.K. While you can buy it on Amazon for shipping to United States customers, it is priced at $14.99 for a 9.8-ounce jar and most positive views are from overseas.

There are a handful of other, similar dips in stores nationwide as well, like Tostitos Salsa Con Queso, Fritos Jalapeno Cheddar dip and Gordo’s Original Cheese Dip or their Hot Cheese Dip, which has extra jalapeno peppers if you’re looking for something spicy.

