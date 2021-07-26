Watch
Australia’s Ariarne Titmus dethrones Katie Ledecky in thrilling 400m free final

Getty Images
Getty Images
Ariarne Titmus of Australia celebrates victory in the women's 400m freestyle over Katie Ledecky.
Posted at 9:27 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 22:37:29-04

In a result two years in the making, 20-year-old Australian Ariarne Titmus dealt Katie Ledecky her first loss in individual Olympic competition Saturday in a marquee 400m freestyle final.

Titmus finished in 3:56.69, 0.67 ahead of Rio 2016 gold medalist and world record holder Ledecky, for her first career Olympic medal.

It was the second-fasted time in history in the event, which was needed to edge Ledecky, whose time was fourth fastest all-time.

Titmus has now beaten Ledecky at consecutive major championships after stunning the swimming world at with a win at the 2019 World Championships.

