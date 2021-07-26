Australia’s Ariarne Titmus dethrones Katie Ledecky in thrilling 400m free final

In a result two years in the making, 20-year-old Australian Ariarne Titmus dealt Katie Ledecky her first loss in individual Olympic competition Saturday in a marquee 400m freestyle final.

Titmus finished in 3:56.69, 0.67 ahead of Rio 2016 gold medalist and world record holder Ledecky, for her first career Olympic medal.

It was the second-fasted time in history in the event, which was needed to edge Ledecky, whose time was fourth fastest all-time.

Titmus has now beaten Ledecky at consecutive major championships after stunning the swimming world at with a win at the 2019 World Championships.