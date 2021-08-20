104 COVID-19 cases in Shawnee Mission School District since the start of school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission School District has seen 104 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year on Aug. 12.

On Tuesday, the district announced that after testing 89 students, staff and family members, seven of those tests came back positive, resulting in a 7.9% positivity rate.

Masks are required inside all district buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

The district will have a dashboard to track COVID-19 cases beginning sometime next week, according to SMSD Chief Communications Officer David Smith.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is in charge of contact tracing, so the number of people in quarantine is not known at this time.