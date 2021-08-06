A complete guide to Kansas City-area school supply lists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the start of school around the corner, KSHB 41 News compiled a list of Kansas City-area school districts school supply lists.
Missouri's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs from Aug. 6 through Aug. 8. It's a perfect time to buy school supplies for the 2021-2022 school year. Missouri shoppers will not have to pay state and local taxes during the weekend.
The districts in our list are organized by county, and separated into the categories of Kansas-City area districts, remaining Missouri districts and remaining Kansas districts.
KANSAS CITY-AREA DISTRICTS:
Clay County:
Excelsior Springs School District
Kearney School District
Liberty School District
- Alexander Doniphan Elementary school supply list
- Early Childhood Center supply list
- EPiC Elementary School supply list
- Franklin Elementary school supply list
- Kellybrook Elementary school supply list
- Lewis and Clark Elementary school supply list
- Liberty Oaks Elementary school supply list
- Lillian Schumacher Elementary school supply list
- Manor Hill Elementary school supply list
- Ridgeview Elementary school supply list
- Shoal Creek Elementary School supply list
- Warren Hills Elementary school supply list
- Heritage Middle School supply list
- Liberty Middle School supply list
- Discovery Middle School supply list
- South Valley Middle School supply list
North Kansas City School District
Smithville R-II School District
Jackson County:
Blue Springs School District
Center School District
Fort Osage School District
Grain Valley School District
Grandview School District
Hickman Mills School District
Independence School District
Kansas City Public Schools
Lee’s Summit School District
Lone Jack School District
Oak Grove School District
Raytown School District
Missouri City School District
Johnson County:
Blue Valley School District
Spring Hill Unified School District
Unified School District No. 232 (De Soto, Shawnee, Lenexa, Olathe)
Gardner Edgerton School District 231
Olathe Public Schools
Shawnee Mission School District
- Shawanoe Elementary School supply list
- Apache Innovative School supply list
- Belinder Elementary School supply list
- Bluejacket-Flint Elementary School supply list
- Briarwood Elementary School supply list
- Broken Arrow Elementary School supply list
- Brookwood Elementary School supply list
- Christa McAuliffe Elementary School supply list
- Comanche Elementary School supply list
- Corinth Elementary School supply list
- Crestview Elementary School supply list
- East Antioch Elementary School supply list
- Highlands Elementary School supply list
- Lenexa Hills Elementary School supply list
- Merriam Park Elementary School supply list
- Mill Creek Elementary School supply list
- Nieman Elementary School supply list
- Oak Park-Carpenter Elementary School supply list
- Overland Park Elementary School supply list
- Pawnee Elementary School supply list
- Prairie Elementary School supply list
- Tomahawk Elementary School supply list
- Trailwood Elementary School supply list
- Sunflower Elementary School supply list
- Ray Marsh Elementary School supply list
- Rhein Bennighoven Elementary School supply list
- Rising Star Elementary School supply list
- Rosehill Elementary School supply list
- Rushton Elementary School supply list
- Santa Fe Trail Elementary School supply list
- Westwood View Elementary School supply list
Platte County:
Park Hill School District
Platte County R-3 School District
West Platte School District
Wyandotte County:
Bonner Springs/Edwardsville Unified School District
Turner Unified School District
Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools
- They will provide supplies from prekindergarten through 12th grade students.
Piper Kansas City
REMAINING MISSOURI DISTRICTS:
Bates County:
Adrian R3 School District
Butler School District
Hume School District
Miami School District
Buchanan County:
Buchanan County School District
St. Joseph School District
Caldwell County:
Braymer School District
Hamilton School District
Cass County:
Belton School District
Drexel School District
East Lynne District
Harrisonville Cass Schools
Midway School District
Raymore-Peculiar School District
- Raymore-Peculiar Elementary School supply list
- Shull Early Learning Center supply list
- Raymore-Peculiar Middle Schools supply list
- VIPR Elementary School supply list
- VIPR Middle School supply list
Sherwood Cass School District
Clinton County:
East Buchanan County School District
Lathrop School District
Clinton County School District
Johnson County (MO):
Knob Noster School District
Warrensburg School District
Leeton School District
- Leeton R-X Elementary School supply list
- Leeton Middle School supply list
- Leeton High School supply list
Holden School District
Chilhowee School District
Kingsville School District
Lafayette County:
Sante Fe School District
Concordia School District
Lafayette County School District
Lexington School District
- Sandhills Elementary School supply list
- Sandhills Primary School supply list
- Frances Mack Intermediate School supply list
- Sandhills Middle School supply list
Odessa School District
Wellington School District
Ray County:
Orrick School District
Richmond School District
REMAINING KANSAS DISTRICTS:
Anderson County
Unified School District 365 (Garnett, Greeley, Westphalia)
- Westphalia School supply list
- Greeley Elementary School supply list
- Garnett Elementary School supply list
- Garnett Anderson County Junior High School supply list
Atchison County:
USD 377 Atchison County Community Schools
Atchison Public Schools
Doniphan County:
Doniphan West USD 111
Riverside USD 114
Troy Public Schools
Douglas County:
Baldwin City USD 348
Eudora Schools Kansas Unified School District no. 491
Lawrence Public Schools
Franklin County:
Central Heights USD
Wellsville USD 289
USD 287 West Franklin
Jefferson County:
Jefferson County North USD 339
- Elementary and middle school supply list
Jefferson West School District
McLouth USD 342
Oskaloosa Public Schools USD 341
Perry-Lecompton USD 343
Valley Falls USD 338
Leavenworth County:
Basehor-Linwood Unified School District
Easton Unified School District 449
Fort Leavenworth Unified School District
Lansing Unified School District
Leavenworth Unified School District
Tonganoxie Unified School District
Linn County:
Prairie View Unified School District
Miami County:
Louisburg Unified School District
Paola Unified School District
- Paolo Middle School supply list
- Cottonwood Elementary School supply list
- Sunflower Elementary School supply list
Osage County:
Osage City USD 420
Santa Fe Trail USD 434
Shawnee County:
Auburn-Washburn School District
Silver Lake Schools
Topeka Public Schools
(Editor’s Note: To submit updated information, send an e-mail to realtime@kshb.com)