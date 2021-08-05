Save money with Missouri’s Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Need a new computer? Want to save a few bucks on an outfit? Haven’t bought notebooks, pencils and glue for the upcoming school year?

More importantly, want to save money on those purchases?

This weekend is the perfect time to make select purchases and save some money in the process — at least in Missouri.

The first weekend in August is Missouri’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday , which means shoppers won’t pay state and local taxes on certain purchases made Aug. 6-8.

Not all items are eligible for the sales-tax holiday and not all jurisdictions are participating in 2021, but here’s a list of things you can buy tax-free , which includes:



Clothing valued $100 or less;

School supplies — including paper, pencils and other commonly used classroom sundries — up to $50 per purchase;

Computer software, $350 or less;

Personal computers — including tablets, desktop and laptop computers, etc. — valued $1,500 or less;

Computer peripheral devices — including modems, microphones, speakers, printers, scanners, sound and video cards, etc. — valued $1,500 or less;

Graphing calculators valued $150 or less.

Chillicothe, Claycomo, Garden City, Peculiar, Platte Woods, Riverside, Sedalia, Smithville and Sugar Creek are among the Missouri municipalities that have opted out and will charge sales tax Aug. 6-8.