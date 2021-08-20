Chiefs to welcome Kansas City students back to school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be welcoming Central High School and Central Middle School students back to school with a first day of school pep rally in front of the schools on Monday.

Some familiar faces will be at the pep rallies including KC Wolf, the Chiefs Cheerleaders and the Rumble drum line, according to a news release from the Chiefs.

City Year Kansas City, a full-time tutoring, in-class support and mentorship program, AmeriCorps members and teachers will also be there as well as the school's administrations and students.

The Chiefs and the Hunt Family Foundation have been sponsoring City Year Kansas City since its founding in 2015 and support eight full-time AmeriCorps members at Central Middle School annually, according to the release.

The first pep rally will happen at 6:45 a.m. until 7:20 a.m. in front of Central High School, and the second pep rally will happen at 7:30 a.m. until 8:20 a.m. at Central Middle School.