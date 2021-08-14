Kearney School District implements universal masking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kearney School District released its plan for returning to school on Saturday after being stalled Tuesday when the board meeting ended in a 3-3-1 tie vote.

Universal indoor masking is required for all students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, students and adults will be required to wear masks while on school buses.

A release from the district stated that after a special meeting Aug. 14, the board decided on these measures “to best achieve the goal of an uninterrupted in-person school experience for all students and staff.”

“After a year of school closures, quarantines, isolations and hybrid schedules, we have an opportunity to have all students in our schools every day,” said Todd White, interim superintendent. “Our goal is clear: consistent in-person school attendance for both students and staff for the 2021-2022 school year. To achieve this goal, we need to ensure we are taking the appropriate health measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.”

KSD’s first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 24.

