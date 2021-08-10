Watch
Kearney School District Board of Education to discuss COVID-19 mitigation measures

Posted at 4:00 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 17:00:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kearney School District Board of Education will discuss return-to-school plans and COVID-19 mitigation measures at a special board meeting Tuesday night.

District administration has recommended “universal, indoor masking for all students, staff and visitors,” according to a meeting announcement.

Public comment will be limited to 15 minutes total. Requests to address the board were due by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents who spoke at a July school board meeting were largely opposed to a mask mandate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

