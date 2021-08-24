Raytown C-2 School District records fewer enrollment issues on 2nd day of school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, dozens of students in the Raytown C-2 School District were sent home on the district's first day of school, due to enrollment issues.

The incident left some parents in the district confused and frustrated.

One mother KSHB 41 News spoke to Monday, said she properly filled out all necessary paperwork, but her daughter was sent home.

Although the district couldn't provide an exact number of students who were sent home Monday, it said the second day of school was much smoother.

A spokesperson said there were no issues for prekindergarten through fifth grade students. However, there were students in the sixth through 12th grade who did have some issues Tuesday.

In addition, about 500 people began the enrollment process online, according to the district spokesperson.