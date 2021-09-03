Spike in COVID-19 cases, quarantines cancels classes for Sherwood Cass R-VIII Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A spike in COVID-19 numbers in the last week forced the Sherwood Cass R-VIII School District to cancel classes Friday.

Most of the affected students are in elementary and middle school, Superintendent Steve Ritter said.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, out of 833 total students, 243 are quarantined and 29 have tested positive for the virus.

The district has one building for all students, from prekindergarten through 12th grade.

In the middle school age group, 122 are quarantined with 11 testing positive, while 40 high school students are quarantined and four are positive.

The highest numbers come from the elementary students, with 125 quarantined and 16 positive cases.

"[Elementary and middle school students] are the most challenging groups to move to remote learning," Ritter told KSHB 41 News.

The Board of Education met Thursday night and decided to cancel school.

One of the factors in the decision is a day away from their school building reduces exposures for students, teachers and staff, Ritter said.

The board also approved a mask mandate for students, teachers and staff when they return to school next Tuesday.

But just because there was no class doesn't mean the school's scheduled Friday night football game was called off.

Ritter said there have been no problems with athletic events.

The game between the Sherwood Cass Marksmen and Butler will be played if the weather cooperates.

Upcoming middle school football games on Tuesday and Wednesday have been canceled.

—