University of Kansas reinstates mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas will reinstate its mask mandate for the Lawrence and Edwards campuses beginning Monday.

The school made the announcement on Friday and said vaccination status will not matter, all must wear masks indoors.

Masks are also strongly recommended in outdoor spaces.

A strain on healthcare systems in Kansas and neighboring states due to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 was cited in the decision.

Officials also took into account other universities reinstating mask mandates, including Kansas State University, Wichita State University and the University of Missouri.

Vaccination is not required but is highly recommended. Students are encouraged to update their vaccination status on the Watkins Patient Portal.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available through campus health services, though officials recommend everyone receive the vaccine before returning to campus for the fall semester.

