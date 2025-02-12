Bob Kendrick reflects on legacy, passion at Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bob Kendrick has been the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum since 2011, but he said it’s too early to talk about his legacy as there’s still more to come.

Some of his biggest inspirations come from future generations, like his granddaughter, as well as from the past — like his friend, Buck O'Neil.

“I sometimes reflect… they paid me to work with Buck O'Neil, something that I absolutely would have done for nothing,” Kendrick said.

His relationship with the museum started as a volunteer. The facility was much smaller then than it is now.

“It was just one room that had some photographs on the wall and some boxes of memorabilia,” Kendrick said.

But the feeling sparked immediately.

“I literally walked into what would become my passion," he recalled.

Three decades later, it hasn’t changed.

“I’ve always felt like he’s been guiding my footsteps,” Kendrick said.

“He” is Kansas City Monarchs legend Buck O'Neil. Kendrick calls the Baseball Hall of Famer a mentor and confidant.

Kendrick feels the baton has been passed to him, so he's doing everything he can to make sure Buck’s spirit is “very much alive when you walk into this museum.”

Betty Brown has seen their friendship over the years. She has always been involved with the museum and close to Kendrick.

According to her, Kendrick is the son Buck never had.

“He’s the kind of person that people just love," she said.

She said Kendrick wears many hats; being a “celebrity” and an encyclopedia are just a few.

“He knows the history better than anybody I know,” Brown said.

KSHB 41's Fe Silva saw that firsthand as she walked through the museum with Kendrick. During their interview, he stopped multiple times to talk to visitors and share his knowledge with them.

But his favorite title is “grandfather.”

“I want my granddaughter, whenever she has children, to come by here and say, ‘You know, your great-grandfather had something to do with this place,’” Kendrick said.

The story of the museum and his own are intertwined, something he believes is destiny.

“I guess, at some point, I’ll sit back and look at how my journey with this museum really took shape,” Kendrick said. “We are doing something that is bigger than we are. If we do this right, we will leave something that others will enjoy for generations to come.”

