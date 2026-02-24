Historic Black church in Parkville works to reopen its doors after years of renovations

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in Platte and Clay County. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

The walls of the Washington Chapel CME Church in Parkville, Missouri, hold more than a century of history.

The region's only remaining historic Black church is working toward reopening its doors, and the community is rallying behind the effort.

The church, built by former slaves and college students in 1907, still stands on a hill on West Street in Parkville. The current pastor and longtime members are leading the charge to bring it back to life.

Reverend Nicky Wright, pastor of Washington Chapel, said the progress has been transformative.

"This is altogether different, and it just seems like a brand new building for us," Wright said.

The church has undergone renovations over the past couple of years, but the work remains unfinished. Two longtime members, sisters Pearl Spencer and Dr. Cora Thompson, have been spearheading the restoration projects.

"We are so proud of it just knowing all this history… from infants to adulthood," Spencer and Thompson said.

The sisters have remained devoted to the church throughout their lives.

"We've been moved around to places, but come back home. This is home," Spencer and Thompson said.

Over the last year, the church restored its HVAC system and roof through the use of grant money, but more work still lies ahead.

Another member of Washington Chapel, Barbara Luetke, outlined what still needs to be done.

"We need to replace our external original stairs, we need to complete the bell tower foyer and we need to get a lift," Luetke said.

She also praised Spencer and Thompson for their dedication to the restoration and preservation of the church's history.

"They never, never said no, despite some pretty major roadblocks in their way," Luetke said.

Wright said the church's legacy and the people behind it are a source of deep gratitude.

"We are the beacon sitting on the hill, and people will be coming back," Wright said.

A fundraiser for the church is being held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkville Presbyterian Church, located at 819 Main St. It will cost $15 to get in.

