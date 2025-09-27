Historic Parkville church nears completion of restoration project, avoiding closure

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A historic Black church in Parkville is nearing the completion of a major restoration project that saved it from potential closure.

Washington Chapel CME Church, built in 1907, sits prominently on a hill with its original stone construction intact. The church holds the distinction of being the oldest and only Black church in Parkville.

"We believe from history they started about 1902, stones from right here in this area, and built by the freed slaves and students from Park College at that time, it wasn't university at all," said Alcorama Pearl Spencer, who has been a member all her life.

Brian Luton Alcorama Pearl Spencer, life long church member

Spencer and her sister Cora Thompson have been members of the church for more than 80 years, following in the footsteps of their parents and grandparents.

"I gave my first speeches at this church when I was two years old," Thompson said.

The church faced a critical moment when extensive repairs and upgrades threatened its future. Rev. Nicky Wright, the church's pastor, said the building's deteriorating condition almost forced them to close permanently.

Brian Luton Reverend Nicky Wright, church pastor

"At one point, it looked like the church was going to close, but God spoke and said, 'No," Wright said. "I still have work to be done in this community."

The congregation received a significant boost when they were awarded a $160,000 grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, which has allowed them to complete most of the restoration work.

"We have about 80-85% completed," Wright said. "We still have some work we need done on our bell tower."

The church still needs to raise approximately $60,000 to finish the project. On Saturday, they held their first fundraising event since beginning the restoration - a fish fry held on the church grounds.

"This is our first event since we started the restoration project," Wright said. "And we are just so pleased to be able to have it here in the church and on the grounds of the church."

For longtime members like Spencer, the restoration represents something deeply meaningful.

"It's everything," Spencer said. "God wants this; he wants people to be back worshipping in his house here."

Brian Luton Cora Thompson, life long church member

Thompson emphasized the importance of preserving the church's legacy.

"That history cannot be...it just stays in your mind as a member of this church," Thompson said.

Despite being a small congregation, the church has received substantial community support for its restoration efforts.

"Because of the history and relationship with God, the church has to keep going," Thompson said.

The congregation hopes to resume regular services by Thanksgiving.

