KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Throughout the month of February, KSHB 41 News profiled the voices of Kansas City as part of our Black History Month coverage.

We’ve compiled our reports during the month into a special report for 2024’s Black History Month. You can watch our coverage in the video player below.

Black History Month 2024 in Kansas City

You can read and watch all of our 2024 Black History Month coverage on our landing page.

—