NEW CENTURY, Kan. — Nov. 5, 2024, is a day Byron Roberson will never forget.

It’s the day he was elected as the first Black sheriff of Johnson County, and the first Democrat to serve in nearly a century.

Roberson, who previously served as chief of police in Prairie Village, defeated Republican Doug Bedford 50.5 percent to 49.4 percent. The historic night proved to be a step forward not only for him but the county.

Johnson County's first Black sheriff Byron Roberson talks progress

“This situation that I am in right now, 50 years ago it’s almost impossible,” said Roberson. “But you move 50 years forward to where we are now and that’s progress. And we need to continue that progress and we need to not forget that this isn’t something that’s just a given.”

But something that’s earned. Black people weren’t always welcomed in high spaces, and racial tensions between law enforcement and communities of color have long been a cause for distrust. There are 3,000 county sheriffs in the nation, and of those only 5 percent are African American, according to a report by Black Enterprise.

William Shaw Sheriff Roberson on Election Night, Johnson County

“Law enforcement is not something that a lot of black men and black women gravitate towards,” said Roberson. “Because for one you want to work somewhere where there’s others who look like you, it’s just a natural tendency. You want to work somewhere that you think people are going to welcome you.”

Cartus Rodgers is Roberson’s longtime friend and believes the county was ready for a change. He’s known him for 46 years and says he’s always had the traits of a leader.

La'Nita Brooks Cartus Rodgers, Roberson's long-time friend

“It’s been long overdue,” said Rodgers. “But change takes time. I think it’s very remarkable and definitely well-deserved. Byron’s really a stand-up guy. He has honesty, integrity, he’s fair and he really analyzes everything.”

These are all things Roberson hopes he’ll be remembered for as he continues to make history and unite the community.

“I want to be someone who is thought of in the past by people that say he did some good things,” Roberson said. “He did some good things for law enforcement. Even more so he did good things for my family. Teaching them the right way, teaching them to be good young men and young women. And that’s really the legacy people should strive for. Be good people.”

One of Roberson’s main goals is to increase transparency between law enforcement and the community.

“It gives me hope and light that Johnson County elected him as sheriff,” said Rodgers. “So, in my mind it makes me feel that there is hope.”

