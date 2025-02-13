Kansas City, Missouri, Black mental health initiative designed to destigmatize therapy in the Black community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A movement started in Kansas City, Missouri, is making changes in mental health treatment, particularly in the Black community.

The KC Black Mental Health Initiative is breaking barriers to provide access to therapy and increase the number of Black therapists in the area.

The initiative provides free therapy, but challenges the "push through" mentality that often keeps people from seeking help.

Cecil Wattree highlighted the importance of diversifying the mental health field to effectively address Black mental health by creating the KC Black Mental Health Initiative.

“We want to sustain our community where we need the most sustaining, which is here, our minds,” Wattree said.

Wattree also pointed out the vital role of accessible mental health resources.

He didn't start in the non-profit sector with lots of funding, but had the goal to change attitudes towards mental health in the Black community.

“It is paramount,” Wattree said.

A part of his vision is to offer free therapy to change the survival mindset that often prevents people from getting the help they need.

“We aim to remove the barriers that make mental health services seem out of reach for so many in our community,” Wattree said. “It’s about creating a safe space for everyone to seek the help they deserve.”

Tami Vang, a therapist raised in Kansas City, witnesses this transformation and believes standing up and identifying as a Black therapist is crucial in providing role models.

“I think it’s important we stand up and say, 'Here, I’m a Black therapist, and you can be one too,’” Vang said.

She said growing up she couldn’t name one Black psychiatrist.

Vang and Wattree estimate there are more than 150 Black therapists in Kansas City.

There are ongoing efforts to make sure people know about mental health services and how to access them.

“Therapy is about what do you want to know about yourself,” Wattree said.

He said contrary to popular belief, therapy isn't just about fixing issues, but fostering personal growth.

Their goal is to help the community thrive and not just survive.

“A lot of people think therapy is about fixing things, but in all actuality, it’s just about growth,” Wattree said. “We want to help our community grow.”

He wants to empower all age groups to prioritize their emotional well-being.

“We want teenagers and middle schoolers and high schoolers to not feel like they have to perpetuate violence because they don’t know how to manage their emotions,” he said.

Vang agreed.

"It is most certainly Black history now," she said.

Vang believes in the movement’s potential to inspire more students to become therapists and help their communities.

“You could do this,” she said.

Wattree said their work comes with broader historical and social challenges.

“It has a lot to do with history,” he said. “Americans as a whole are facing a lot. But within the Black community, there’s an added layer of historical trauma and systemic issues that we must address.”

For Vang, the journey is deeply personal.

“For me, it starts right here where I grew up,” she said.

The KC Black Mental Health Initiative continues to offer free therapy services to make mental health care a reality for the Kansas City's Black community.

You can helpwith a fundraiser on February 22.

