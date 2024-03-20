Cheatham County Sheriff's Office searching dam for missing Mizzou student Riley Strain

Who is Riley Strain and when was he last seen?

22-year-old Riley Strain is a University of Missouri senior who disappeared after a night out with friends in Downtown Nashville on March 8.

He went missing after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar on Lower Broadway.

Since then, surveillance video and body-cam footage has been released detailing the night. Luke Bryan's bar has also added to the conversation, claiming they only ever sold him one alcoholic beverage and two waters.

New video, 911 call give more details into Riley Strain's disappearance

Riley bodycam

RELATED: Luke Bryan's bar claims they only served Riley Strain one drink

Here's a timeline of events leading up to his disappearance.

NewsChannel 5 Nashville Timeline of last known events before Riley Strain's disappearance

What evidence has been found?

On March 17, Metro Police said Riley's bank card was found in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street by those who had been searching for Riley themselves.

Riley Strain's parents say thank you. A day later, Riley's bank card is found.

If you see Riley or know where he may be, please call 615-862-8600.