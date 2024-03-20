Watch Now
Cheatham County Sheriff's Office searching dam for missing Mizzou student Riley Strain

The Metro Nashville Police Department Wednesday released helicopter footage as they continue to search for Riley Strain.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 20, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search for Riley Strain continues on Wednesday.

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office has said they will be out searching the dam throughout the day today and were in the area as well on Tuesday.

Who is Riley Strain and when was he last seen?

22-year-old Riley Strain is a University of Missouri senior who disappeared after a night out with friends in Downtown Nashville on March 8.

He went missing after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar on Lower Broadway.

Since then, surveillance video and body-cam footage has been released detailing the night. Luke Bryan's bar has also added to the conversation, claiming they only ever sold him one alcoholic beverage and two waters.

Here's a timeline of events leading up to his disappearance.

What evidence has been found?

On March 17, Metro Police said Riley's bank card was found in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street by those who had been searching for Riley themselves.

Riley Strain's parents say thank you. A day later, Riley's bank card is found.

If you see Riley or know where he may be, please call 615-862-8600.


