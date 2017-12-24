Chiefs' Marcus Peters hands out 300 jackets for Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With a few days left before Christmas, Kansas City Chiefs player Marcus Peters spent time giving back to the Kansas City community.

The cornerback helped pass out 300 jackets to kids and adults at the Gregg Klice Community Center Saturday.

He was joined by Kansas City native, actor Paul Rudd.

"It's cold outside and these are really cool coats," said Rudd. "Nobody should be cold. It's an amazing thing [Peters] is doing."

In addition to jackets, kids and adults were able to receive free haircuts.

"A haircut can make you feel good, pass a test. You can do whatever with a fresh haircut," said Armon Lasker, one of the barbers who helped organize the event.

Peters' Oakland-based Fam 1st Family Foundation helped organize the event.