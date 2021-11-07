Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

items.[0].image.alt
COVID-19 Vaccine
US plans to require COVID-19 vaccine for foreign travelers
vaccine
Posted at 5:59 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 06:59:37-05

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court has temporarily halted the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4, or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, said the court action halts Democratic President Joe Biden's administration from moving forward with what he called "unlawful overreach."

The president has been encouraging widespread vaccinations as the quickest way out of the pandemic.

The Biden administration had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage