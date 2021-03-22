Menu

AstraZeneca's U.S. trial data shows vaccine is 79% effective

Eugene Hoshiko/AP
AstraZeneca
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from a U.S. study on its COVID vaccine shows it is 79% effective.

The U.S. study comprised 30,000 volunteers, 20,000 of whom were given the vaccine while the rest got dummy shots.

The early findings from the U.S. study, announced Monday, are just one set of information AstraZeneca must submit to the Food and Drug Administration.

An FDA advisory committee will publicly debate the evidence behind the shots before the agency decides whether to allow emergency use of the vaccine.

While the AstraZeneca vaccine has been authorized in more than 50 countries worldwide, it has not yet been approved in the U.S.

