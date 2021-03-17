Ball’s Food Pharmacies offering vaccine appointments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ball’s Food Pharmacies announced Wednesday that it will offer COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 10 a.m. every Friday.

Thirteen Price Chopper, Hen House and Sun Fresh locations in Kansas are participating in the vaccination effort:

Johnson County:



Hen House Pharmacy 28, 6950 Mission Rd., Prairie Village

Hen House Pharmacy 32, 13600 S. Blackbob Rd., Olathe

Hen House Pharmacy 33, 6900 W. 135th St., Overland Park

Hen House Pharmacy 35, 2724 W. 53rd St., Fairway

Price Chopper Pharmacy 12, 4950 Roe Blvd., Roeland Park

Price Chopper Pharmacy 25, 7000 W. 75th St., Overland Park

Price Chopper Pharmacy 26, 2101 E. Sante Fe Rd., Olathe

Price Chopper Pharmacy 40, 15970 South Mur-Len Rd., Olathe

Price Chopper Pharmacy 39, 12010 W. 63rd St., Shawnee

Leavenworth County:

Price Chopper Pharmacy 20, 2107 S. 4th Street, Leavenworth

Wyandotte County:



Hen House Pharmacy 27, 8120 Parallel Pkwy., Kansas City, Kansas

Price Chopper Pharmacy 6, 7600 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas

Sun Fresh Pharmacy 41, 2803 S. 47th St., Kansas City, Kansas

Appointments will be posted online , where those interested can sign up.