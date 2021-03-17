Menu

Ball’s Food Pharmacies offering vaccine appointments

Ron Busse
Rolling out the vaccine and getting more people tested for COVID-19 are part of Wyandotte County, Kansas' strategy in 2021.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 11:43:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ball’s Food Pharmacies announced Wednesday that it will offer COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 10 a.m. every Friday.

Thirteen Price Chopper, Hen House and Sun Fresh locations in Kansas are participating in the vaccination effort:

Johnson County:

  • Hen House Pharmacy 28, 6950 Mission Rd., Prairie Village
  • Hen House Pharmacy 32, 13600 S. Blackbob Rd., Olathe
  • Hen House Pharmacy 33, 6900 W. 135th St., Overland Park
  • Hen House Pharmacy 35, 2724 W. 53rd St., Fairway
  • Price Chopper Pharmacy 12, 4950 Roe Blvd., Roeland Park
  • Price Chopper Pharmacy 25, 7000 W. 75th St., Overland Park
  • Price Chopper Pharmacy 26, 2101 E. Sante Fe Rd., Olathe
  • Price Chopper Pharmacy 40, 15970 South Mur-Len Rd., Olathe
  • Price Chopper Pharmacy 39, 12010 W. 63rd St., Shawnee

Leavenworth County:
Price Chopper Pharmacy 20, 2107 S. 4th Street, Leavenworth

Wyandotte County:

  • Hen House Pharmacy 27, 8120 Parallel Pkwy., Kansas City, Kansas
  • Price Chopper Pharmacy 6, 7600 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas
  • Sun Fresh Pharmacy 41, 2803 S. 47th St., Kansas City, Kansas

Appointments will be posted online, where those interested can sign up.

You can access additional COVID-19 resources on our COVID-19 Vaccine Planner.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

