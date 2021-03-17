Ball’s Food Pharmacies offering vaccine appointments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ball’s Food Pharmacies announced Wednesday that it will offer COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 10 a.m. every Friday.
Thirteen Price Chopper, Hen House and Sun Fresh locations in Kansas are participating in the vaccination effort:
Johnson County:
- Hen House Pharmacy 28, 6950 Mission Rd., Prairie Village
- Hen House Pharmacy 32, 13600 S. Blackbob Rd., Olathe
- Hen House Pharmacy 33, 6900 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Hen House Pharmacy 35, 2724 W. 53rd St., Fairway
- Price Chopper Pharmacy 12, 4950 Roe Blvd., Roeland Park
- Price Chopper Pharmacy 25, 7000 W. 75th St., Overland Park
- Price Chopper Pharmacy 26, 2101 E. Sante Fe Rd., Olathe
- Price Chopper Pharmacy 40, 15970 South Mur-Len Rd., Olathe
- Price Chopper Pharmacy 39, 12010 W. 63rd St., Shawnee
Leavenworth County:
Price Chopper Pharmacy 20, 2107 S. 4th Street, Leavenworth
Wyandotte County:
- Hen House Pharmacy 27, 8120 Parallel Pkwy., Kansas City, Kansas
- Price Chopper Pharmacy 6, 7600 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas
- Sun Fresh Pharmacy 41, 2803 S. 47th St., Kansas City, Kansas
Appointments will be posted online, where those interested can sign up.
You can access additional COVID-19 resources on our COVID-19 Vaccine Planner.