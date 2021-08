KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities is extending its residential utility disconnection moratorium.

Residential customers struggling with payments will now have the moratorium extended through Oct. 6, 2021.

BPU still encourages customers to pay what they can, as they can.

The moratorium will allow more customers to enroll in the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program funded by federal COVID-19 relief money.

BPU primarily serves residents of Wyandotte County, Kansas.