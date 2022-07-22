CDC COVID-19 map keeps Kansas City area in high category

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week’s COVID-19 Community Levels update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Kansas City area remaining in the highest category.

Last week, Wyandotte and Johnson Counties in Kansas, and Jackson County in Missouri, were all included in the CDC’s high category for the first time as a group.

This week’s update maintained those counties in the high zone and added Case County and several other outlying counties in both Missouri and Kansas.

Platte and Clay Counties remained in the medium category for the second-straight week.

The most recent update shows significant numbers of counties in both states in at least the medium COVID-19 level, with many others in the highest category.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention