CDC endorses COVID booster for millions of older Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed COVID-19 booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans.

A panel of advisers made the recommendation Thursday and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on it shortly afterward.

The advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems.

According to NBC News, Dr. Walensky also went a step further, recommending a third dose for workers in high-risk settings and those in institutional settings.

The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

According to NBC News, the CDC will be reviewing data and will make recommendations about those who got the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the coming weeks.