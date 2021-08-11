Clay County Detention Center to go on 10-day lockdown due to community spread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Detention Center will be on lockdown for a 10-day quarantine due to increasing spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

The lockdown will begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

While there is no COVID-19 outbreak at the jail, Sheriff Will Akin put the center on lockdown due to community spread and the inability to obtain “reliable” COVID-19 tests for symptomatic inmates.

“Even a 0.0001% inaccuracy on the tests is too much of a risk to gamble within an enclosed environment like our jail,” Sheriff Akin said.

Inmates will be isolated in their cells for 23 hours a day.

Visitation will not be allowed, though visitors can continue to make contributions to inmates' accounts in the detention center lobby.

Some inmates could be released during this period, based on decisions the sheriff’s office makes in conjunction with the circuit court and county prosecutor.

Those awaiting trial for violent or serious crimes will remain in jail.

The center will continue to take in people arrested for serious or violent crimes, but not municipal arrests.

Detention center employees with inmate contact will be required to wear masks, and Akin asks they give thought to getting the vaccine.

Only 17 of around 230 inmates have asked to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.