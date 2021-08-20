COVID-19 pandemic giving local healthcare workers 'battle fatigue'

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The state of the COVID-19 pandemic is frustrating doctors in the Kansas City metro area who say the pandemic could have ended if more people received their vaccine.

“Our teams are getting battle fatigued, they and I are both exhausted," said Dr. Andrew Schlachter, Saint Luke's internal medicine, pulmonary and critical care physician.

Doctors at Saint Luke's Health System publicly expressed their disappointment Friday in the rate of vaccinations and the number of unvaccinated patients in the intensive care unit.

“Almost the entirety of our ICUs are unvaccinated patients under the age of 60," Schlachter said.

Schlachter and other doctors present at Friday's press conference said misinformation on social media sites is contributing to the low vaccination rate.

“Misinformation has been and continues to be deadly. I'm not being dramatic," said Dr. Dena Hubbard, chair of the public policy committee for the Kansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Doctors were joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly who said health care systems are being stretched to the max. Sharing in their discouragement, Kelly called out folks who are unvaccinated.

“Those of you who did everything right, you're being asked now to sacrifice because of those who are not. I understand your frustration, I understand your anger," Kelly said.

When it comes to hospital beds and staffing in hospitals locally, doctors said most hospitals in the area are currently in or near crisis.

“I want everyone to know that I have not seen a patient in my ICU as a consequence of a side effect from a vaccine," Schlachter said. "I have an ICU full of unvaccinated patients who are dying from COVID-19."

Kelly also encouraged school districts in the state of Kansas to implement a mask mandate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.