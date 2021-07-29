COVID-19 vaccine opportunities in Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the delta variant causes COVID-19 cases to rise in Missouri and Kansas, health officials continue to urge people to get a vaccine.

KSHB 41 News has compiled a list of places where people can receive vaccines. Anyone older than 12 currently is eligible to be inoculated.

Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator

Through the Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator , people can search and find vaccine opportunities on the local, state and federal level.

Click on the local tab to see vaccine opportunities sorted by regions.

The federal tab allows users to search for opportunities by zip code and vaccine provider (Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna).

The state tab provides a step-by-step registration page.

Walmart

Walmart is facilitating vaccines in Kansas and Missouri. People can visit the store's website to find locations offering vaccines and schedule an appointment.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is facilitating COVID-19 vaccines in both Kansas and Missouri. On the Hy-Vee website , people can search for a store that offers vaccines or vaccine clinic events.

The website also is searchable by zip code.

Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department

The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department also is facilitating vaccines at its offices at 2400 Troost Avenue.

Visit the department's website to see which dates are available for appointments. The link will then take people to a registration form.

The KCMO Health Department facilitates vaccines on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jackson County Health Department

The Jackson County Health Department facilitates COVID-19 vaccine clinics each week.

Both walk-in and appointments are available and vary by day. The location of the clinic also varies by the day.

People can find vaccine opportunities on the department's vaccine clinic community calendar .

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment also offers the COVID-19 vaccine.

To register for an appoint, visit the department's COVID-19 vaccine registration page .

More information on more vaccine opportunities can be found on the department's general vaccine information website.

Wyandotte County

Wyandotte County residents can schedule appointments on the county's vaccine website, as well as find rides to vaccine clinics and find vaccine opportunities that come to them.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit the Wyandotte County vaccination scheduler or call 311.