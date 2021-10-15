Watch
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

AP
This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 13:48:39-04

WASHINGTON — A panel of U.S. health advisers has endorsed booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration panel said Friday that the booster should be offered at least two months after immunization but didn't suggest a firm time.

The FDA isn’t bound by the vote but its ultimate decision could help expand the nation’s booster campaign.

Booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine began last month for people at high risk of COVID-19, and the FDA advisory panel has recommended the same approach for Moderna.

