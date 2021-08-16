Foxwood Springs Senior Living in Raymore to require vaccines for employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Foxwood Springs Senior Living in Raymore, Missouri, will require all employees to get vaccinated by Oct. 31.

The requirement is part of a "Vaccinate to Eliminate" program started by ER Senior Management, the Texas-based company that owns the senior living facility.

"Our decision to mandate the vaccine for our team members came with multiple factors in mind: first and foremost, prioritizing the safety and well-being of our residents and our team members, who are considered family," Brian Dowd, ER Senior Management CEO, said in a press release.

Any new hires are now required to show proof they've been inoculated or start their vaccine process.

Current employees can voluntarily show proof of vaccination, until the deadline to be vaccinated goes into effect.

Foxwood Springs will offer employees the opportunity to receive a vaccine on-site.